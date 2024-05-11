Will win Amethi, Rae Bareli by big margin: Bhupesh Baghel

The BJP's Smriti Irani has carved her identity by opposing Rahul Gandhi, but cannot do so in Amethi this time and will face defeat, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has said, exuding confidence that his party will win both the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats in Uttar Pradesh by a "big margin" in the Lok Sabha polls.

Gandhi has this time been fielded by the Congress from Rae Bareli and is contesting against the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh, while Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma is taking on Irani in Amethi.

Both the seats have had close ties with the Gandhi family since Indira Gandhi contested, and then Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have all fought the polls from either of these two constituencies, Baghel said.

"They have familial ties with every household here. The decision (of fielding Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli) was of the high command and our leaders have already spoken about it. We are fighting both the seats. Kishori Lal Sharma ji has been serving people for over 40 years. He also has had ties with every household," Baghel told PTI in an interview in Rae Bareli.

The former Chhattisgarh chief minister pointed out that Sharma has been here as an MP representative. "The other side is scared, especially Smriti Irani because her identity has been carved only through opposing Rahul Gandhi. Now who will she oppose? She has been caught in a trap now and will face defeat," Baghel said.

Baghel is in Rae Bareli as a senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for the Rae Bareli seat and will be holding a series of public outreach programmes as well.