‘Will you burn SP-Congress’ Lanka?’: UP minister Rajbhar’s remarks at govt event spark row

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's remarks urging newly appointed Gram Panchayat Officers to campaign against the Samajwadi Party and Congress ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections have triggered a political row.

Addressing a programme in Lucknow where appointment letters were distributed to 1,375 newly selected Gram Panchayat Officers, Rajbhar invoked Lord Hanuman's burning of Lanka in the Ramayana while asking the recruits whether they would help defeat the two opposition parties.

“Akele Hanuman ji Lanka jala ke aa gaye the... aap bataiye to Samajwadi Party aur Congress ki Lanka jalaoge ya nahin jalaoge?”

Rajbhar, who heads BJP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), urged the recruits to publicise the work of the Yogi Adityanath government when they joined their postings in different districts.

He asked them to tell people that government jobs were being provided without payment of money and to campaign for Adityanath to become chief minister for a third term.

Rajbhar subsequently asked how many of those present would publicise the message, with almost all those seated on the other side of the stage raising their hands.

Taking the reference further, he said Hanuman had first assessed Ravana's strength before returning to Lord Ram, and compared the 1,375 recruits with Hanuman's task.

“You are 1,375 people here. Tell me, will you burn the Lanka of the Samajwadi Party and Congress or not?”