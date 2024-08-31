Withdraw order allowing govt servants to join RSS: former civil servants' group

On 21 July, the Congress drew attention to a purported Union home ministry order dated 9 July, which claimed to have lifted a ban on government employees' active participation in activities of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), the ideological mentor of the BJP. This would, of course, include civil servants too.

Matters were compounded when the BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya owned the directive, sharing a screenshot of the order in an X post and writing that an “unconstitutional” directive issued 58 years ago had been withdrawn by the Modi government.

On 30 August, 115 members of the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), a civilian initiative comprising retired civil servants from across India, issued a statement condemning the ministry directive and demanding for it to be withdrawn, expressing “profound concern about the implications for secular democracy of the recent order of the union government to lift the decades old ban on civil servants becoming members of or participating in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)”.

The CCG — whose members include former IAS, IPS, IFS, IFoS, IRS, and IRAS officers — has often issued statements or written letters highlighting areas of concern for the Union government. In April this year, weeks before the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections, the group had issued an open letter to the chief election commissioner pointing out a “disturbing pattern of harassment of Opposition leaders on the cusp of the polls”, calling into question the motivation of Central agencies.