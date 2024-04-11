Where's the level playing field? CCG sends open letter to ECI

In the Election Commission of India (ECI) meeting with officers nominated as election observers on 11 March 2024, chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar stressed the importance of ensuring a level playing field for all political parties and candidates and the need to keep both electorate and candidates safe from intimidation and inducements.

Just 10 days after his exhortation, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in Delhi liquor policy case, under the draconian provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), where securing bail is extremely difficult.

Today, the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG) has penned an open letter to the ECI, wondering where the 'level playing field' is at: