Withdraw Sikh Gurdwaras Bill or face stir: SGPC chief tells Punjab govt

The Punjab Assembly on June 20 had passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which is aimed at ensuring free telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple.



Addressing SGPC members in Amritsar, Dhami, while condemning the Bill, asked the Punjab government to withdraw it immediately.



If the state government does not stop interference in Sikh matters, then a morcha (agitation) will be started against it after performing 'ardas' (prayer) at the Akal Takht and then it will be the responsibility of the state government, he said.