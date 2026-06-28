Woman lawyer arrested for allegedly running prostitution racket from Thane hotel

A senior woman advocate has been arrested for allegedly operating a prostitution racket from a hotel in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Two women allegedly forced into prostitution were rescued during the operation.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) raided the hotel on Saturday after receiving information that an educated woman had been running the racket for the past three months by exploiting financially vulnerable women.

The accused, who practises at courts in Kalyan and Panvel, was arrested following the raid.

According to police, the AHTC placed the hotel under surveillance for several days. Officers visited the establishment undercover as customers, ordering tea and snacks while discreetly gathering information. During the surveillance, they allegedly observed suspicious activity.