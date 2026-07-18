Woman throws ink-like liquid at Abhijeet Dipke during Jantar Mantar protest
Police have detained the woman, whose identity and motive were not immediately disclosed.
An unidentified woman hurled an ink-like liquid at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke while he was addressing supporters, hours after police shifted activist Sonam Wangchuk to hospital following a decline in his health during an indefinite hunger strike.
The incident briefly disrupted the gathering as supporters rushed towards the stage, leading to a commotion. Police later detained the woman, whose identity and motive were not immediately disclosed.
Officials said an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The episode came on a day of heightened tensions at the protest site after Delhi Police moved Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of Saturday following concerns over his medical condition.
Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since 28 June in support of the CJP-led agitation alleging irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). According to doctors monitoring his condition, he had lost around 9.5 kg during the fast, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels were being closely monitored.
The police operation to shift Wangchuk to hospital witnessed brief resistance from some protesters, who attempted to prevent officials from taking him away.
Following the developments, Dipke alleged through social media posts that several protesters were detained and subjected to police action during the operation. Delhi Police has not issued any official response to those allegations.
With PTI inputs