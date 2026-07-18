Woman throws ink-like liquid at Abhijeet Dipke during Jantar Mantar protest

An unidentified woman hurled an ink-like liquid at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke while he was addressing supporters, hours after police shifted activist Sonam Wangchuk to hospital following a decline in his health during an indefinite hunger strike.

The incident briefly disrupted the gathering as supporters rushed towards the stage, leading to a commotion. Police later detained the woman, whose identity and motive were not immediately disclosed.

Officials said an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The episode came on a day of heightened tensions at the protest site after Delhi Police moved Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of Saturday following concerns over his medical condition.