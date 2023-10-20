Women are not slaves of their mothers or mothers-in-law: Kerala HC

Maintaining that a woman's decisions are no way "inferior" to them, the Kerala High Court, while dealing with a divorce case, orally observed that women are not slaves of their mothers and mothers-in-law.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation on Thursday while looking into a family court order which had dismissed a divorce plea filed by the wife while calling her complaints part of "ordinary wear and tear."

The same order advised the parties (estranged spouses) to act in line with the "sanctity of married life by burying their difference of opinion."

But the High Court pointed out that the family court order was very problematic and patriarchal. "Patriarchal to the core. I'm sorry that's not the way the ethos of 2023 continues," said Ramachandran.

Incidentally, it was the estranged husband's counsel who pointed out that the family court order had called for the wife to listen to what her mother and mother-in-law had to say on the issue.