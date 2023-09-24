Women reservation bill is a bait by BJP, not applicable before 2034: Kapil Sibal

"That is the kind of venom we have built in the society, that people of a particular community can say anything and get away with it," said Sibal, who was the Union law minister between May 2013 and May 2014.

Asked about the women's reservation bill that was passed by the parliament last week, Sibal said he doubts government was genuine in wanting to pass the bill immediately.

"Had they been genuine in 2014, it would have been done," he said. Asked when the bill could come into effect, Sibal said, "Not in 2029. I will tell you why. The last delimitation was done in 1976… then we had the 84th constitutional amendment which said that we will have a freeze on delimitation. Now 2026, if you start doing a census, as you know it is a huge exercise, we have over 1.4 billion people, it will take one to one and half years.

"Not only that, if you are going to include caste which is going to be the demand of a large section of north India and I don't think the BJP will be able to resist that demand because if they resist that demand, they are going to lose the election, it would take much longer," he said.