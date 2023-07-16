Women still minority at IITs, efforts on to achieve gender balance: First woman IIT director Preeti Aghalayam

Women are still a minority at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and despite constant efforts to improve the gender ratio on campuses, it's still a long way to go, according to Preeti Aghalyam, the first woman to become an IIT director.

While the first IIT was set up at Kharagpur in 1951, it is after seven decades that a woman has been appointed as head of the prestigious institute. But for Aghalayam, director-in-charge of the new IIT in Zanzibar, it is not just about breaking a glass ceiling but "Once an IITian, always an IITian" theory.

IIT-Madras, set up in 1959, has become the first IIT in the country to launch an international campus, with the new institute in Tanzania's Zanzibar set to begin its first academic session in October.

Forty-nine-year-old Aghalayam has spent the past few months travelling to and from India to Zanzibar and is busy setting things in motion.