Women wrestlers move SC seeking permission to file affidavit in sealed cover, matter to be heard on Thursday

The seven women wrestlers, who have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to file an affidavit in sealed cover.



On April 28, Delhi Police had filed two FIRs against Singh on the allegations of the wrestlers, hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, had told the apex court that a case will be registered on Friday.



On Wednesday, the counsel representing the women wrestlers mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha and said he was seeking permission to file the affidavit in sealed cover before the court, which is slated to hear the matter on Thursday.



He said they don't have any problem in supplying the copy of the affidavit to the solicitor general but it should not go in public domain.