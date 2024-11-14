World’s most toxic cities today: South Asia leads with six

Delhi recorded the worst air quality in the country with its air quality index (AQI) dropping to the "severe" category for the first time this season on Wednesday, even as the central pollution watchdog attributed the deterioration to an "unprecedentedly dense" fog and described it as an "episodic event".

The city's 24-hour AQI, recorded at 4.00 pm every day, stood at 418, up from 334 the previous day, and may trigger stringent restrictions under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to mitigate hazardous conditions. On average, Delhi is the second most polluted city and joins five more South Asian cities in the top ten list of...

...the most polluted cities in the world

1. Delhi, India

With an AQI of 686, Delhi on Thursday took over Lahore as the most polluted city in the world. The city's AQI has been a matter of concern for months now, with the NCR (National Capital region) and surrounding states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh implementing policies to minimise pollutants. Despite the decline in stubble burning — a traditional source of pollution — however, Delhi's air quality remains alarming.

2. Lahore, Pakistan

A few days ago, a Lahore shrouded in smog, with an alarming AQI of 1039, was the most polluted city in the world. Schools were shut until 17 November, and Pakistan Punjab's provincial government ordered a complete ban on people's entry to public and private parks, zoos, playgrounds, historical places, monuments, museums and similar establishments. Lahore's AQI has crossed 1,000 more than once.