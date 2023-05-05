Wrestlers' protest: Congress slams Anurag Thakur, questions govt's morality

"When the court says then they talk about justice, but where is the morality and justice when the wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar.



"And, while they are sitting in protest, how they are dealt with by the Delhi Police," she said, adding, "When people see tears in the eyes of our wrestlers, how will they believe the government?"



Her remarks came after Thakur on the sidelines of the Khelo India's programme in Lucknow said that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is about to conduct elections.



"There was talk of forming a committee, that too was done. Delhi Police also registered an FIR. The Supreme Court has given its decision. I request the players to allow the investigation to be completed," Thakur said.