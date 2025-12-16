Yamuna Expressway tragedy leaves behind mangled remains to sort, children searching for their mother

Her bus on fire, Parvati's motherly instinct told her to dangle her two children out of a broken window to save their lives first, even if it meant catching a shard of glass in her neck and collapsing bleeding.

Her brother-in-law, Gulzari, shared this while searching for her in hospitals, where ambulances were bringing in mangled remains of the deceased, some of the bodies thrust in black polybags.

A pile-up of eight buses and three smaller vehicles on the Agra-to-Noida side of the Yamuna Expressway, shrouded in dense fog, around 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday, 16 December morning, resulted in the death of 13 people and left at least 43 people injured. Flames engulfed the vehicles, reducing them to charred shells and complicating rescue efforts.

Gulzari, who spoke to reporters outside a post-mortem unit in Mathura, said he was told by Parvati's children—Prachi and Sunny—that their mother collapsed inside the bus after she helped them get out. Police said all 13 victims died of burns, and it was hard to identify most of the bodies which were charred.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the biological remains will be matched with the DNA of those who come looking for their kin.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said arrangements are being made for the last rites of those whose bodies have been identified.

The accident was so severe that the sound of the collision was reportedly heard in villages several kilometres away, breaking the early morning silence. Cranes were dispatched to clear the wreckage and reopen the expressway.

"The vehicles collided due to low visibility on the Agra-to-Noida side of the Yamuna Expressway. Some vehicles also caught fire. All injured have been sent to the hospital," Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

Two of the deceased were identified as 44-year-old Akhilendra Pratap Yadav, a resident of Prayagraj, and 75-year-old Rampal, from Maharajganj district, said SHO Ranjana Sachan of Baldev Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the accident took place.