Yamuna pollution: AAP govt accuses L-G of making contemptuous remarks against SC

The Delhi government on Monday accused Lt. Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena of making contemptuous remarks against the Supreme Court after the latter slammed the AAP dispensation for pollution in the Yamuna river.

An AAP government source, referring to a L-G's post on microblogging site X, said that it was shocking that "he is in contempt of the Supreme Court".

"It is unfortunate that a representative of the Central government, holding a constitutional position, considers himself above the law," the source said.

The source said that if Saxena disagreed with the Supreme Court's judgement on 11 July removing the L-G from the high-level committee on Yamuna cleaning, then he should have filed a review.

"It is shocking that he (L-G) is insinuating that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal influenced the decision," the source added.

On X, Saxena earlier in the day wrote: "Even when some work starts under directions of NGT & things just begin to change in terms of cleaner flood plains, enhanced sewage treatment, land for new STPs & resultant slight improvements in water quality, the Govt convolutedly gets SC to modify NGT's order."