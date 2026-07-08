Yellow alert issued for 24 Bihar districts as active monsoon brings heavy rain warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 24 districts in Bihar as the southwest monsoon turned active across the state, bringing the threat of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds over the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Centre in Patna said adverse weather conditions were likely in parts of north, east and north-central Bihar, with wind speeds expected to reach 40 to 50 kmph in some areas.

The districts placed under yellow alert are Siwan, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhepura, Supaul, Saharsa, Araria, Purnea, Katihar, Kishanganj, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Jamui, West Champaran, East Champaran and Gopalganj.

Residents in these districts have been advised to remain cautious because of the risk of heavy rainfall, lightning strikes and gusty winds.