Yellow alert issued for 24 Bihar districts as active monsoon brings heavy rain warning
IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph across parts of north and east Bihar, while southern districts remain under green alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 24 districts in Bihar as the southwest monsoon turned active across the state, bringing the threat of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds over the next 24 hours.
The Meteorological Centre in Patna said adverse weather conditions were likely in parts of north, east and north-central Bihar, with wind speeds expected to reach 40 to 50 kmph in some areas.
The districts placed under yellow alert are Siwan, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhepura, Supaul, Saharsa, Araria, Purnea, Katihar, Kishanganj, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Jamui, West Champaran, East Champaran and Gopalganj.
Residents in these districts have been advised to remain cautious because of the risk of heavy rainfall, lightning strikes and gusty winds.
In contrast, the weather department has placed several districts in southern and south-western Bihar under a green alert, indicating that no major weather-related threat is expected at present. These include Patna, Jehanabad, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Arwal, Lakhisarai and Begusarai.
While some of these districts may witness isolated cloud cover and light showers, heavy rain is not expected, and normal day-to-day activity is likely to continue without major disruption.
In Patna, light drizzle was recorded in the early morning hours before sunny conditions returned later in the day. The forecast said the city’s maximum temperature was likely to remain between 33°C and 35°C over the next few days, with intermittent light rain and changing cloud cover expected to bring some relief from the recent spell of heat and humidity.
The IMD has advised residents in yellow alert districts to avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms, remain indoors during lightning activity where possible, and exercise caution while travelling during spells of heavy rain and strong winds.
With IANS inputs