YouTuber Elvish Yadav makes second appearance before ED

YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, 5 September for the second time for questioning in a money laundering case linked to suspected use of snake venom as recreational drugs in parties he hosted and related financial transactions, official sources said.

The agency recorded the statement of the 26-year-old man at its zonal office located at Ashok Marg for about seven hours. He was first questioned in July by the federal probe agency.

The central agency had registered a case in May and pressed charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of an FIR and chargesheet filed against him and linked persons by the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district police in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Yadav alias Rahul Fazilpuriya, a singer from Haryana who allegedly has links to Elvish Yadav, was also questioned by the ED in the said case.

Alleged generation of proceeds of crime and use of illicit funds for organising rave or recreational parties is under the scanner of the ED.

Elvish Yadav was arrested on 17 March by the Noida Police in connection with its probe into suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties that were allegedly hosted by him.

The controversial YouTuber, also the winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, was booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Noida police.