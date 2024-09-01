The struggle of the right-wing influencer…

The fourth thing to note is that they have a dislike of the turncoats that the BJP has taken into the party in states like Maharashtra. Here one must agree with them that it has harmed the BJP. However, their sentiment is driven as much by a rejection of corruption as by a desire for ideological purity.

This is linked to another aspect, which is their hatred of any talk of inclusion and secularism by the BJP. Party president J.P. Nadda spoke during the campaign of the BJP not needing the RSS, of the BJP not being synonymous with saffron and of the BJP’s aim of ‘sabka saath’. This has not gone down well.

The fifth thing is that the right-wing influencers appear to feel personally humiliated at all the U-turns the Modi government has taken since the results were announced. They have not registered the fact that the decade of top-down ideological government has concluded and that the prime minister needs to find a new form of governance. Matters like the Waqf Bill and the withdrawal of the lateral entry announcement have them particularly agitated.

The sixth thing is that, notwithstanding the above, Prime Minister Modi’s image remains intact with them. Perhaps they see this setback as a passing phase, but it is hard — even after going over hours and hours of their content — to find any criticism of the prime minister or his manner of functioning. Actual issues, like employment or inflation, do not seem to them to be important. They have only praise for Modi’s ability to govern. The corporate capture of politics and of media and the nepotism inside the BJP also do not seem to register with these right-wing influencers.