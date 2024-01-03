Y.S. Sharmila set to join Congress, YSR Telangana to merge with INC

In a significant development in poll-bound Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Telangana Party is all set to join the Indian National Congress tomorrow, 4 January.

The party is named after Y.S. Sharmila, the estranged younger sister of chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sharmila, who is the daughter of the former Congress chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, is leaving for New Delhi this evening (3 January) to hold discussions with the Congress high command on her future role in the party.

The YSR Telangana Party, which she launched in neighbouring Telangana in 2021, will be merged with the Congress. “The formal announcement of the merger will be made tomorrow in the presence of the party’s central leaders,” party sources said.

Sharmila, who had a bitter fallout with her brother soon after his Y.S.R. Congress Party (YSRCP) stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, is likely to be entrusted with a key position in the Congress to lead the Assembly election campaign in Andhra, where simultaneous elections to the assembly and the Lok Sabha will be held in April–May.

Sharmila’s induction is expected to give a big boost to the Congress, which faced back-to-back poll debacles in 2014 and 2019. The Grand Old Party had to face the wrath of Andhra voters at the hustings for granting separate statehood to Telangana.