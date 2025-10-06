Zubeen Garg case: CID still awaits witnesses from Singapore

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said only one of the eight individuals summoned by the CID in connection with the probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg has responded so far, while the rest have yet to confirm their cooperation.

Addressing reporters, Sarma stated that Rupkamal Kalita, who was present on the yacht in Singapore when Garg died while swimming on 19 September, has agreed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Guwahati on 7 October.

However, the seven others have remained silent. “We will maintain pressure on them... the sooner they come, the sooner we can conclude the investigation. We are trying to motivate them to cooperate,” Sarma said.

He noted that while some of those present during the incident claim they cannot return owing to Singaporean legal constraints, others cite professional obligations abroad.

The CID has issued summons to eight of the eleven individuals who were on the yacht during the incident. Sarma clarified that under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), the Singapore Police would share all evidence they gather with Indian authorities. He ruled out sending Assam Police officers to Singapore.

So far, four individuals have been arrested in the case — Zubeen's manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta, and North East India Festival (NEIF) organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Sarma revealed that Central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the income tax department have been requested to investigate Mahanta’s finances.