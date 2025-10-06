Zubeen Garg case: CID still awaits witnesses from Singapore
Only one of eight summoned witnesses has responded; Assam CM appeals for public trust as CID, ED, and IT step up investigation
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said only one of the eight individuals summoned by the CID in connection with the probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg has responded so far, while the rest have yet to confirm their cooperation.
Addressing reporters, Sarma stated that Rupkamal Kalita, who was present on the yacht in Singapore when Garg died while swimming on 19 September, has agreed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Guwahati on 7 October.
However, the seven others have remained silent. “We will maintain pressure on them... the sooner they come, the sooner we can conclude the investigation. We are trying to motivate them to cooperate,” Sarma said.
He noted that while some of those present during the incident claim they cannot return owing to Singaporean legal constraints, others cite professional obligations abroad.
The CID has issued summons to eight of the eleven individuals who were on the yacht during the incident. Sarma clarified that under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), the Singapore Police would share all evidence they gather with Indian authorities. He ruled out sending Assam Police officers to Singapore.
So far, four individuals have been arrested in the case — Zubeen's manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta, and North East India Festival (NEIF) organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.
Sarma revealed that Central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the income tax department have been requested to investigate Mahanta’s finances.
Addressing allegations of fund misuse for NEIF, the chief minister said Assam had released minimal funding this year and added, “I rejected all the files.” He distanced himself from Mahanta, saying he last attended one of his events in 2015.
In response to Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi's demand for a CBI inquiry, Sarma dismissed the request as politically motivated. “This is politics over a dead person. Gogoi never attended Zubeen's events or supported his music when he was alive,” he said, accusing Gogoi and Mahanta of pushing the same agenda.
The chief minister also criticised the politicisation of Zubeen's death on social media, claiming that two camps have emerged — one seeking justice, and another using the incident to attack the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
He reiterated that the post-mortem report cannot be made public due to legal constraints but can be accessed by the family through the courts. He confirmed that one “ground of arrest” document — in which an accused claimed Garg had been poisoned — was shared with the family, though not publicly.
Calling for patience and public trust in the investigation, Sarma said, “Let the police do their work, and the judicial commission fulfil its role. Only then will we know the truth.”
He concluded: “It is our responsibility to inform the public whether Zubeen’s death was a murder or not — but the process must follow the law.”
