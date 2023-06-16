Congress slams Centre's decision to rename Nehru Memorial Museum, Library

Ramesh's remarks came a day after the decision was taken at a special meeting of the NMML Society on Thursday, which was presided over by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the vice-president of the Society.



The Society has Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its chairman, and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur, among its 29 members.



The museum was inaugurated at the Teen Murti complex last year in April, which served as the official residence of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru since 1948 till his death in 1964.