TN government moves Madras HC seeking a ban on bike-taxis

he Tamil Nadu government has moved the Madras High Court seeking a ban on two-wheeler taxis, saying that such vehicles cannot be considered safe for commercial purposes as it puts safety of commuters at risk.

The Tamil Nadu transport department had started seizing bike-taxis ever since Rapido group launched the operation of two-wheeler taxis in 2019.

The department had also written to Google, Apple India and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CRET-In) directing them to remove the Rapido app from their platforms.

However, the Rapido, which is an app based operating company, obtained a stay against in the court which ordered the Tamil Nadu transport department to frame rules for regulating bike taxi operations in the state.