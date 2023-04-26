To save the peasantry and the country was Parkash Singh Badal's motto

When asked that in October 2015, Modi had called him India's Nelson Mandela and that now he has compared Modi to former US President Abraham Lincoln, he had said: "Lots of people have referred to me as Nelson Mandela even before, because of the years I spent in jail fighting for democracy, civil liberties and peace and reconciliation in Punjab."



"I don't believe I can be compared to a great man like Mandela. As for Modi sahib, I compared him to Abraham Lincoln and I spoke from the core of my heart. Nothing political about it."



Days after returning his Padma Vibhushan over the 'black farm laws', the elderly Badal had urged Modi to scrap the three farm laws, claiming that they have pushed the country into a deep turmoil.



In a four-page letter, Badal had called upon the Prime Minister to "show magnanimity" and withdraw these laws as a first step towards the resolution of the serious crisis confronting the country.



Akali Dal chief and his son Sukhbir Badal said in a statement that the elderly Badal is "not just a human being, not just an institution, not just an era but it's like history halts at a critical juncture and I can barely gather my thoughts or manage words to announce that Sardar Parkash Singh Badal left us at 8 pm to embark on his journey to eternal peace at Guru Sahiban's and Akal Purakh's feet".