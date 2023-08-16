Toilets: Ek Prem Kahani, or, the story of Bindeshwar Pathak and Sulabh Shauchalayas

He was a soft-spoken man with a ready enough smile; and he was already a celebrity in the 1990s, having been honoured with a Padma Vibhushan in 1991.

His pioneering campaign to set up pay toilets in the 1970s had drawn widespread attention. Following the Gandhi centenary celebrations that began in 1969, while Pathak was working in the Arrah municipality, he set up the Sulabh Shauchalaya Sangsthan in 1970, spurred on by generous government grants.

Soon a chain of public urinals and toilets came up in Patna and other cities of Bihar.

Pathak caused a sensation by also offering to light up the sprawling Gandhi Maidan in the middle of Patna with biogas. Laudatory reports in newspapers claimed that human excreta collected in the public toilets were being utilised to produce the biogas. There was excitement as people debated the endless prospect of generating ‘renewable energy’. Jokes also made the rounds, as ministers vied with each other to inaugurate Sulabh Shauchalayas (literally, 'affordable toilets') even as critics carped that the biogas was a ruse, that it was diesel generators that were actually lighting up the Gandhi Maidan.