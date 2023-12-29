2024 will be election year in India, Pak, SL, B'desh. Can we still hope?

There is more than one reason why elections in the South Asian countries due in 2024 are keenly awaited. They will not only shape the political future of these countries in the foreseeable future, but also determine their relations with neighbours and re-define the relationship between the state and the people.

In all the three largest countries in the region, namely India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, relations between the ruling regimes and the opposition have deteriorated rapidly in recent years.

In Pakistan and Bangladesh, the relationship is even more acrimonious and toxic than in India; even in the relatively more mature democracy of India, where the opposition and the ruling parties had a reasonably functional relationship until 2014, they now seem engaged in virtual mortal combat, with space for civil discussions and negotiations shrinking a little too fast.

All these countries are beset by equally grim and serious problems of poverty, hunger, migration, unemployment, climate change, growing inequality, and insurrections, among others. These problems require greater cooperation and coordination among political parties, but the scope for dialogue is closing very quickly.