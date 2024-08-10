Indian economy, a picture of confusion

When the Left Front in West Bengal joined the capitalist game and invited the Indonesian Salim Group to set up the Haldia SEZ (special economic zone) and the Indian Tata Group to set up the Nano car plant in Singur, Mamata Banerjee took to the streets with peasants whose lands were taken. In May 2011, she ended the 34-year rule of the longest-serving elected communist government in the world.

She arrived at the Planning Commission, and demanded special status for West Bengal which the Commission would not give. Other chief ministers were also dissatisfied with the Planning Commission. Then Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa refused to come to the Planning Commission to get her plans approved. She objected to boffins in Delhi telling the state how to spend its own money for the welfare of its people.

Narendra Modi of Gujarat also disliked economists in the Planning Commission who thought their statistics gave a more accurate picture of reality than he and his officials on the ground.

Even business associations were unhappy with the Planning Commission. Too much planning, too little implementation, they said. Some recommended the Planning Commission should be replaced by an Implementation Commission. Civil society was dissatisfied too. The plans were focused only on GDP growth: the growth was not inclusive nor environmentally sustainable, they complained.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, then prime minister and chairman of the commission, called for a review. Government officials, business leaders and civil society were consulted. Singh summarised the diagnosis. The Planning Commission must become a systems reforms commission, not a maker of economic plans; a persuasive force for change, not an allocator of money.

Narendra Modi, who rose on the wave of dissatisfaction with the UPA government, abolished the Planning Commission and replaced it with NITI Aayog. Now, Mamata Banerjee is unhappy with NITI Aayog; she wants the Planning Commission back. Those who forget history will repeat it. NITI Aayog is the same medicine for the economy, only in a new bottle with a new label.