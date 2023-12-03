Assembly polls: BJP's win signals the rising power of regional satraps

With assembly election results in four out of five states rapidly becoming clear, the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah ought to take note of a few red flags.

In Madhya Pradesh, for instance, the BJP national leadership can no longer sideline chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as it was trying to do even before elections were announced. The feeling among the party top brass about Chouhan being a 'spent force' is what sent Shah to state capital Bhopal again and again on the instructions of Modi, trying to create the impression that the leadership does not trust Chouhan and is preparing an alternative pitch. But the incumbent CM has pulled off what even state party workers could not have imagined until this morning.

Overall, the BJP leadership did the same in Rajasthan, where former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia has been the face of the party for the last two decades. This time, the leadership tried its best to sideline her, though the BJP's victory in Rajasthan is not the same as it is in Madhya Pradesh. In MP, Chouhan has been chief minister for two decades, except for a year-and-a-half in between, while in Rajasthan, power has changed hands every five years.