At half-time, it’s Yogi 1, Modi-Shah 0

The Uttar Pradesh government’s order mandating all eatery owners on the Meerut–Haridwar highway to emblazon their names on shop signage might have been stayed by the Supreme Court, but its ripple effect is likely to impact the BJP’s internal politics for a good long time.

The order, issued by the Yogi Adityanath-led state government, came close on the heels of the buzz that the BJP’s central leadership was contemplating a change of guard in UP. The two deputy chief ministers, Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, have been skipping most meetings convened or chaired by the chief minister.

Along with state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, they have not only been confabulating with prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda, but also publicising these meetings. The media has been to town with the story that Yogi might be on his way out.

The clamour for Yogi’s head began with the chorus that Yogi was responsible for the BJP’s poor performance during the Lok Sabha polls in UP, where the party’s tally came down from 62 to 33 seats. The Yogi camp countered this by saying none of Yogi’s recommendations for candidates were honoured, so how could he be held responsible?

Yogi himself didn’t react at all. He neither issued any statement nor rushed to meet the central leadership. The only perceptible deviation from his routine was a sudden tour to his hometown Gorakhpur where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was to address a training camp for volunteers. Bhagwat had, by then, already taken more than a couple of potshots at Modi. Thus, a meeting between Yogi and Bhagwat would have meant RSS support for Yogi.

The chief minister reportedly waited for two days but Bhagwat didn’t grant him an audience. Instead, a statement was issued saying the RSS chief had no political agenda.