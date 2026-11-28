The BJP is strong in the Hindi belt, but it has spent the last decade trying to expand in the South. A delimitation perceived as 'punishing' the South could have united anti-BJP sentiment across the region and made that expansion harder. If the BJP chose not to wait for a straightforward post-2027 Census delimitation, it was almost certainly because the political risks outweighed the potential gains.

What are the political gains the BJP sees in rushing through the present Delimitation Bill? Some of the more obvious ones are as follows:

1. A larger Lok Sabha may become unwieldy, more expensive and unruly to run. But the calculation is that only the BJP will have the resources to manage the expenses of contesting an additional 300-odd seats, putting the Opposition at a disadvantage.

2. The 50 per cent increase in seat allocation helps calm the southern states and win the BJP goodwill, allowing it to expand in the South with less opposition. It is a long-term investment.

3. Passage of the Bill allows the immediate formation of the Delimitation Commission to redraw the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies and reserve seats for women, SCs and STs, disrupting select Opposition leaders.

4. It allows the BJP to take the moral high ground and claim that it has avoided a North-South confrontation. An additional political advantage is that it avoids turning the South into a permanently hostile anti-BJP bloc.