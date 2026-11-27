Reviving an analogy he has presented in the past, Lok Sabha Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questioned the government's argument that a proportional 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats would ensure fairness to states.

"This proportional increase argument is a very specious one. Let's say you're a Managing Director of a company and you are paying yourself Rs 2 lakhs and your driver has a salary of 20,000, a proportion of 10 to 1. You announce a 50 per cent increase for everybody. Your salary goes up to Rs 3 lakhs, your driver goes up to Rs 30,000. Proportion is still the same, 10 to 1. The same thing is what the BJP is trying to achieve. And if the DMK has fallen into that trap, then they're not thinking for themselves as they should be," he said.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra concurred with Tharoor, tweeting, 'You getting a 50% increase in wealth with Adani also getting a 50% increase in wealth doesn't really keep things equal. Simple.'