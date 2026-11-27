Scathing reaction from Opposition to yet-to-be circulated delimitation Bill
Leaders accuse govt of withholding Bills, manipulating political process and using women's reservation to push delimitation
As of 6 pm on Friday, 27 November, tweeted Jairam Ramesh, MPs have not been given a draft of the proposed delimitation Bill the government plans to introduce on Monday in the Lok Sabha
Proportional increase means nothing, points out Shashi Tharoor, because a 50 per cent increase in Rs 2 lakh and Rs 20,000 does not ensure equity
Parties which support the delimitation Bill will be digging their own graves along with India’s Constitutional democracy
Raja Sabha Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday evening accused the government of keeping MPs in the dark ahead of the special session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on Monday, 30 November.
'It is extraordinary and totally unacceptable that the Lok Sabha is scheduled to debate the Constitution Amendment Bill and other Bills on Monday Nov 30th and till 1800 hrs on Friday, Nov 27th, the Bills have NOT been shared with the MPs. Games continue to be played by the PM-HM jodi,' he tweeted.
Reviving an analogy he has presented in the past, Lok Sabha Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questioned the government's argument that a proportional 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats would ensure fairness to states.
"This proportional increase argument is a very specious one. Let's say you're a Managing Director of a company and you are paying yourself Rs 2 lakhs and your driver has a salary of 20,000, a proportion of 10 to 1. You announce a 50 per cent increase for everybody. Your salary goes up to Rs 3 lakhs, your driver goes up to Rs 30,000. Proportion is still the same, 10 to 1. The same thing is what the BJP is trying to achieve. And if the DMK has fallen into that trap, then they're not thinking for themselves as they should be," he said.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra concurred with Tharoor, tweeting, 'You getting a 50% increase in wealth with Adani also getting a 50% increase in wealth doesn't really keep things equal. Simple.'
Pawan Khera recalled delimitation in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, alleging that the exercise had been used to advance the BJP's political interests.
'The BJP’s record in Assam, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh should leave no one in any doubt about how it intends to wield this power. Delimitation is being used to consolidate the BJP’s vote bank, fragment opposition support, weaken minority representation and redraw constituency boundaries to divide communities that do not politically align with the ruling party. This is not simply about how many seats each state gets. It is about who gets to draw the boundaries, whose votes are clubbed together, whose political voice is diluted and who ultimately benefits. And let no political party be under any illusion: the BJP has no friends, only political conveniences.'
CPI(M) MP John Brittas alleged that political mergers and takeovers were aimed at creating a majority to push through delimitation under the guise of women's reservation.
'Modi Govt's so-called amalgamations, takeovers, mergers and buyouts appear to have one sinister objective: manufacture a majority to push through delimitation under the guise of the Women’s Reservation Bill. The real "expenditure" for the session will be humongous!! A majority manufactured through political manipulation is not a mandate. It is a mockery of democracy. If this is how India’s electoral future is being reshaped, the special session of Parliament on November 30 could mark the saddest chapter in the history of Indian democracy. Women’s empowerment must never become a smokescreen for electoral engineering.'
CPI(M) general secretary M.A. Baby also criticised the government, alleging that it was bypassing parliamentary conventions and denying MPs their rights.
'I was in Parliament for twelve years (1986–1998), but had never witnessed such surreptitious methods being used to subvert democracy. Usually, after a session is prorogued, a new session is convened with fifteen days’ notice. MPs are given fourteen days to submit their questions to ensure the accountability of the executive, a right conferred by the Constitution. That right is now being denied. What is the government afraid of? What is it trying to hide? Under normal conditions, the Winter Session would have already been underway. But these are not normal conditions under the Modi-Shah-Bhagwat reign.'
Former Union minister P. Chidambaram questioned the government's claims on women's reservation, pointing out that the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, had already been passed with the Congress's support.
'Home Minister Amit Shah either has amnesia or is economical with the truth He claims that the Congress cannot stop the implementation of the promise to reserve 1/3 of the seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the State Legislatures The Constitution (106th) Amendment Act, 2023 has already been enacted. The Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament on September 20 and 21, 2023 Congress fully supported the passage of the Bill, and has been demanding the immediate implementation of the Act Why is the BJP government not implementing the Act?'