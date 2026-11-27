Kapil Sibal warns Opposition parties that backing the delimitation legislation could undermine India's constitutional democracy.

He alleges the proposed delimitation mechanism could enable gerrymandering and consolidate the BJP's political advantage.

Union Cabinet clears a delimitation Bill proposing a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states.

A day after the Modi government convened a special session of Parliament to push through legislation linking women's reservation to delimitation, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday warned Opposition parties against backing the proposed Bills, saying their passage could mark the beginning of the end of constitutional democracy in India.

Sibal said parties that remained confined to state-level political considerations and leaders who put personal interests ahead of the country's larger concerns would be held accountable for the consequences of supporting the legislation.

His remarks come amid reports that the DMK, a consistent opponent of the proposed delimitation exercise, is extending conditional support to the government's latest move.

"Whatever is left of democracy in 2026, on 30 November, if the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill is passed, it will be the end of whatever is left of democracy in India," Sibal said at a press conference.