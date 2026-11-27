Sibal warns Oppn backing delimitation Bill could spell 'end of democracy'
Rajya Sabha MP cautions that proposed law could pave way for authoritarian rule, 'reduce Parliament to a cipher'
Kapil Sibal warns Opposition parties that backing the delimitation legislation could undermine India's constitutional democracy.
He alleges the proposed delimitation mechanism could enable gerrymandering and consolidate the BJP's political advantage.
Union Cabinet clears a delimitation Bill proposing a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states.
A day after the Modi government convened a special session of Parliament to push through legislation linking women's reservation to delimitation, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday warned Opposition parties against backing the proposed Bills, saying their passage could mark the beginning of the end of constitutional democracy in India.
Sibal said parties that remained confined to state-level political considerations and leaders who put personal interests ahead of the country's larger concerns would be held accountable for the consequences of supporting the legislation.
His remarks come amid reports that the DMK, a consistent opponent of the proposed delimitation exercise, is extending conditional support to the government's latest move.
"Whatever is left of democracy in 2026, on 30 November, if the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill is passed, it will be the end of whatever is left of democracy in India," Sibal said at a press conference.
He warned that the passage of the Bill on 30 November could pave the way for a gradual shift towards autocratic governance, with executive decisions increasingly dictated by the government's whims and fancies.
"Parliament, if any, will be reduced to a cipher, and court appointments would be made according to their choices. That is my prediction, please mark it today," he said.
Accusing the Modi government of pursuing a broader strategy to tighten its grip on power, Sibal claimed the BJP had recognised after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that it had lost public confidence. He alleged that the strategy was linked to systematic manipulation of electoral rolls and irregularities in the electoral process.
Sibal further warned that Parliament could eventually lose its authority, with meaningful debate and transparency giving way to greater executive control.
He also questioned the proposed delimitation mechanism, which envisages a single retired Supreme Court judge heading the exercise. Sibal alleged that the arrangement could be exploited to redraw constituencies in the BJP's favour, or gerrymander electoral boundaries, making it harder for the Opposition to secure a parliamentary majority.
The MP urged Opposition parties to demand a more balanced selection process, proposing a three-member panel comprising two retired judges — one nominated by the government and the other by the Opposition — who would jointly select the third member.
"Once that process happens, it is easy to get two-thirds of 840 and if you get two-thirds of 840, then they can amend the Constitution and realise the dream of a Hindu rashtra," he alleged.
The Union Cabinet on Friday, 27 November cleared the delimitation Bill aimed at facilitating the implementation of the women's reservation law. The proposed legislation envisages increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent uniformly across states.