Congress puts federalism at centre of delimitation battle
Party demands women's quota within existing LS strength and freeze on state-wise seat distribution for 25 years, accuses BJP of electoral engineering
Congress demands women's reservation within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha and a 25-year freeze on state-wise seat distribution.
Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP of using delimitation to achieve what it failed to secure through an electoral mandate.
Opposition parties plan to coordinate their response ahead of the special Parliament session.
The Congress on Friday, 27 November once again accused the BJP of using women's reservation as a pretext to push through delimitation, alleging that the government's larger objective was to redraw India's electoral map, consolidate its political advantage and eventually alter the constitutional framework.
Reiterating its demand for 33 per cent reservation for women within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha, the Congress insisted that neither the total number of seats in the Lower House nor the existing distribution of seats among states should be altered for the next 25 years.
The party's opposition to the proposed exercise comes amid growing concerns among Opposition parties, particularly those in southern India, that a fresh delimitation based on population could shift the balance of political representation towards more populous northern states.
The Congress has sought to frame the issue as one of federalism rather than a dispute over the number of parliamentary seats.
Briefing reporters after a meeting to finalise its strategy for the forthcoming special session of Parliament, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the party had reaffirmed three key demands: retaining the existing strength of the Lok Sabha; implementing 33 per cent reservation for women within the current strength of the House; and freezing the existing distribution of seats among states for the next 25 years.
Gogoi alleged that, having failed to secure 400-plus seats, the BJP was now attempting to achieve through delimitation what it could not accomplish through an electoral mandate.
"The BJP's ultimate aim is delimitation. It is trying to use women's reservation as a pretext," he said, adding that the Congress would oppose the government's move "tooth and nail".
The Congress leader drew a parallel between the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the proposed delimitation exercise, accusing the BJP of seeking to influence both the composition of the electorate and the geographical distribution of electoral power.
"First, through SIR, the BJP decided who should vote and who should not. Now, through delimitation, it wants to decide where people can vote and where they cannot," Gogoi said.
Gogoi also accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of acting at the government's behest, alleging that its independence and credibility had been compromised.
Expressing doubts over the proposed delimitation mechanism, he said there was little hope of the commission delivering a fair outcome, particularly with an ECI representative also being part of the process.
The Congress's objections also carry wider political significance. Its position is that the quota should be operationalised without making its implementation contingent on a fresh delimitation exercise or an expansion of the Lok Sabha.
Gogoi announced that leaders of various Opposition parties would meet on Saturday to formulate a joint strategy to counter the government's proposals during the special session of Parliament.
The emerging Opposition challenge is not against women's reservation as such, but against the political and constitutional consequences of linking its implementation to delimitation. The Congress wants to turn the debate into a larger contest over federalism, the balance of power between states and the future composition of Parliament.