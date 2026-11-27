Congress demands women's reservation within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha and a 25-year freeze on state-wise seat distribution.

Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP of using delimitation to achieve what it failed to secure through an electoral mandate.

Opposition parties plan to coordinate their response ahead of the special Parliament session.

The Congress on Friday, 27 November once again accused the BJP of using women's reservation as a pretext to push through delimitation, alleging that the government's larger objective was to redraw India's electoral map, consolidate its political advantage and eventually alter the constitutional framework.

Reiterating its demand for 33 per cent reservation for women within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha, the Congress insisted that neither the total number of seats in the Lower House nor the existing distribution of seats among states should be altered for the next 25 years.

The party's opposition to the proposed exercise comes amid growing concerns among Opposition parties, particularly those in southern India, that a fresh delimitation based on population could shift the balance of political representation towards more populous northern states.

The Congress has sought to frame the issue as one of federalism rather than a dispute over the number of parliamentary seats.