Speaking at a press conference, Yadav said the BJP had turned to delimitation after sensing that the Uttar Pradesh elections were slipping out of its hands. His remarks came amid indications that the Centre would bring a fresh bill linking women’s reservation to delimitation before Parliament next week.

Yadav cited the 2016 demonetisation as an example of a policy that, in his view, had failed to deliver on government promises to curb corruption and terrorism. He also criticised the Centre over rising prices of everyday goods and called for clarity on reports of Chinese encroachment along the border.

On the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Yadav questioned the different figures cited by Uttar Pradesh’s chief electoral officer and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said the former had reportedly referred to 2.5 crore missing voters, while Adityanath had spoken of 1.27 crore Hindu voters being removed. “Those who talk about One Nation, One Election cannot even ensure One Voter List,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has invited opposition floor leaders to his Delhi residence at 11.30 am on Saturday to discuss a joint response to the expected bill, sources said. The DMK, AAP and BJD are among the parties invited.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to reconvene on 30 November and the Rajya Sabha on 2 December. Both Houses are expected to conclude their sittings on 3 December.

With PTI inputs