Akhilesh Yadav stresses ‘winnability’ over seats in UP alliance talks
Leaders from both Congress and SP describe the talks as positive and express hope of reaching an agreement in the next two meetings
Akhilesh Yadav urged Congress to prioritise winnability over seat numbers in UP alliance talks
SP proposed 26 seats, while Congress submitted a list of around 130 priority constituencies
Talks remain inconclusive, with both parties hopeful of finalising the seat-sharing deal in the next two meetings
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Congress to prioritise electoral winnability over the number of seats in the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, saying both parties must work together to form a government in the state and pave the way for a change at the Centre.
His remarks came as seat-sharing discussions between the two parties remained inconclusive for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. However, leaders from both sides described the talks as positive and expressed hope that an agreement would be reached in the next two meetings.
In a post on X, Akhilesh asked the Congress to submit a list of all constituencies it was interested in, beyond the 26 seats initially proposed by the SP. He suggested that both parties could then jointly assess the electoral prospects of candidates and decide who was better placed to contest each seat.
“Let us focus on ‘winning equations’ rather than just seat numbers,” he said, calling for mutual understanding and cooperation to ensure victory.
The Tuesday meeting, held at the residence of senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, lasted around three-and-a-half hours, with leaders discussing constituencies individually. Hours later, the SP announced its first list of five candidates.
SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said the discussions had taken place in a positive atmosphere but remained incomplete, given that the state has 403 assembly constituencies. He added that the alliance arrangement would likely be finalised after the next two rounds of talks.
On the SP's proposed offer of 26 seats, he said the matter would be reconsidered as negotiations continued.
Before Tuesday's meeting, Ram Gopal had said the proposed allocation included two seats won by the Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections, four where it finished second, and 20 constituencies where the SP had secured between 60,000 and 70,000 votes, compared with around 2,000 for the Congress.
However, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Misra-Mona said she was unaware of any formal offer of 26 seats, reiterating that both parties had agreed to assess constituencies individually.
The Congress, meanwhile, has sought a “respectable” share of seats where it has a strong chance of winning. A party leader involved in the negotiations told PTI that the Congress would not compromise on this position.
The party had submitted a list of around 130 priority constituencies to the SP during Monday's meeting. Congress leaders said the discussions covered all 403 seats, with both sides examining previous election results and the current political situation.
Akhilesh has repeatedly maintained that winnability, rather than a fixed seat-sharing formula, should guide the negotiations. He has also stressed that alliance partners must accommodate one another to defeat their political opponents.
The two parties had agreed during their first round of talks on Monday to contest the assembly elections together, with an understanding that the seat-sharing arrangement would be finalised within two to four days.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders criticised the proposed alliance. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the SP-Congress partnership would not threaten the BJP's position in the state. State minister Dayashankar Singh also questioned the ideological understanding between the two parties.
The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are expected to be held in February-March next year. The BJP has been in power in the state since 2017, securing two consecutive terms.
The SP and Congress contested the 2022 assembly elections separately but joined hands for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as part of the INDIA bloc, winning 43 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary seats.
With PTI inputs