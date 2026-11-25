Akhilesh Yadav urged Congress to prioritise winnability over seat numbers in UP alliance talks

SP proposed 26 seats, while Congress submitted a list of around 130 priority constituencies

Talks remain inconclusive, with both parties hopeful of finalising the seat-sharing deal in the next two meetings

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Congress to prioritise electoral winnability over the number of seats in the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, saying both parties must work together to form a government in the state and pave the way for a change at the Centre.

His remarks came as seat-sharing discussions between the two parties remained inconclusive for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. However, leaders from both sides described the talks as positive and expressed hope that an agreement would be reached in the next two meetings.

In a post on X, Akhilesh asked the Congress to submit a list of all constituencies it was interested in, beyond the 26 seats initially proposed by the SP. He suggested that both parties could then jointly assess the electoral prospects of candidates and decide who was better placed to contest each seat.

“Let us focus on ‘winning equations’ rather than just seat numbers,” he said, calling for mutual understanding and cooperation to ensure victory.