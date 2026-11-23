Akhilesh's pre-poll outreach gets 1,500 submissions in 48 hours
'Akhilesh Sun Rahe Hain' initiative invites people to share local concerns and receive personalised responses on what Samajwadi Party would do if voted to power in 2027
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's new online outreach initiative, which allows voters to directly share their concerns with him and receive personalised responses, has received around 1,500 submissions from across Uttar Pradesh in its first 48 hours.
Launched on Saturday, the initiative, titled "Akhilesh Sun Rahe Hain" (Akhilesh is listening), has attracted submissions from almost all districts of the state till Monday afternoon, according to two people associated with the party who spoke to PTI on condition of anonymity.
Most submissions have come from people below 35 years of age, reflecting the initiative's focus on connecting with young voters and understanding their concerns, they said.
Announced by Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow, the initiative operates through the website akhileshsunrahehain.com. It invites people to share their problems, questions, suggestions and ideas about what they want improved in Uttar Pradesh.
The website's homepage carries the message: “The voices that remained unheard until now will now rise up”.
The largest number of submissions have come from Prayagraj, Lucknow, Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Ghazipur. Several districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, Saharanpur and Bijnor, have also reported considerable participation.
Employment and jobs are the biggest concerns raised by respondents, followed by education, examinations and recruitment. Many have also used the open-ended category to flag issues outside the website's predefined subjects, the sources said.
The platform offers categories covering employment, education, skill development, recruitment, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, health, agriculture, women's issues, safety, sports and culture.
What distinguishes the initiative, according to the sources, is that it goes beyond collecting suggestions or sending automated acknowledgements. Each submission receives an instant confirmation, followed by a personalised response in Yadav's name explaining how the party would seek to address the concern if it comes to power after the 2027 Assembly elections.
Yadav is personally reviewing the submissions, and the responses are being framed around the specific issues raised by individuals, the sources said.
"This is entirely Akhilesh ji's vision. He wanted a platform where young people could speak directly to him, without intermediaries, and feel that someone at the leadership level was actually listening to their problems," one of the sources said.
Another party functionary said the initiative sought to move beyond conventional political outreach.
"The objective is not merely to collect suggestions for an election manifesto. It is to understand what an individual is going through in his or her own locality and respond to that concern with a possible solution," the person said.
Samples of the personalised replies accessed by PTI offer a glimpse into the range of issues being raised.
A woman from Greater Noida West, who works in Sector 62, flagged the lack of reliable public transport for her daily commute. She said expensive cab rides and safety concerns made travelling particularly difficult in the evening.
In his response, Yadav said urban development should go beyond building roads and ensure safe, dependable public transport connecting homes to workplaces. He highlighted the need for better bus routes, regular services, women's safety and last-mile connectivity.
A young person from a village near the forests in Pilibhit raised concerns over tigers and elephants threatening agricultural fields, crops and the safety of villagers.
Yadav's response called for timely warnings, trained rescue teams, transparent assessment of crop losses and easier compensation for affected families. It also stressed that wildlife conservation must go hand in hand with the safety and livelihoods of people living near forests.
A polytechnic graduate from Kanpur highlighted factory closures, the struggles of small businesses and the lack of jobs for young people who are often turned away for not having prior work experience.
Yadav outlined an industrial revival strategy for Kanpur, including support for existing businesses, fresh investment, industry-linked training and paid apprenticeships.
Other submissions focused on traditional livelihoods and basic civic amenities. A young man from Varanasi seeking to take his family's Banarasi saree weaving business online received a response highlighting the need for reliable digital marketplaces, transparent pricing, secure payments and shared packaging and delivery services.
A college student from a village in Mahoba flagged irregular water supply despite the installation of household tap connections. Yadav's response said the success of a water supply scheme should be measured by the regular availability and quality of water, along with local monitoring and grievance redressal.
The website also carries a message from Yadav addressed to "my young friends", inviting them to share their experiences, challenges, opportunities and even disagreements.
"You don't have to agree with me to be heard," the message says, adding that young people should have a say in decisions shaping their future rather than remain mere beneficiaries of government schemes.
The initiative took more than three months to develop, with technology combined with human review to ensure that submissions receive individual attention, the sources said.
The party is also considering expanding the initiative through platforms such as WhatsApp. Users can currently track their submissions through their registered email address and a reference number.
The outreach comes ahead of the Samajwadi Party's planned release of its "Jan-Man" manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on 26 November.