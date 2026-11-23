Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's new online outreach initiative, which allows voters to directly share their concerns with him and receive personalised responses, has received around 1,500 submissions from across Uttar Pradesh in its first 48 hours.

Launched on Saturday, the initiative, titled "Akhilesh Sun Rahe Hain" (Akhilesh is listening), has attracted submissions from almost all districts of the state till Monday afternoon, according to two people associated with the party who spoke to PTI on condition of anonymity.

Most submissions have come from people below 35 years of age, reflecting the initiative's focus on connecting with young voters and understanding their concerns, they said.

Announced by Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow, the initiative operates through the website akhileshsunrahehain.com. It invites people to share their problems, questions, suggestions and ideas about what they want improved in Uttar Pradesh.

The website's homepage carries the message: “The voices that remained unheard until now will now rise up”.

The largest number of submissions have come from Prayagraj, Lucknow, Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Ghazipur. Several districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, Saharanpur and Bijnor, have also reported considerable participation.

Employment and jobs are the biggest concerns raised by respondents, followed by education, examinations and recruitment. Many have also used the open-ended category to flag issues outside the website's predefined subjects, the sources said.

The platform offers categories covering employment, education, skill development, recruitment, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, health, agriculture, women's issues, safety, sports and culture.

What distinguishes the initiative, according to the sources, is that it goes beyond collecting suggestions or sending automated acknowledgements. Each submission receives an instant confirmation, followed by a personalised response in Yadav's name explaining how the party would seek to address the concern if it comes to power after the 2027 Assembly elections.

Yadav is personally reviewing the submissions, and the responses are being framed around the specific issues raised by individuals, the sources said.

"This is entirely Akhilesh ji's vision. He wanted a platform where young people could speak directly to him, without intermediaries, and feel that someone at the leadership level was actually listening to their problems," one of the sources said.