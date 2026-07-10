BJP's offensive against Left puts CPI(M) back in Bengal politics mainstream

For years, the Left struggled to remain politically relevant in West Bengal as the state's contest became increasingly bipolar, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP dominating the landscape. But the political fallout from the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Baruipur on 5 July appears to have unexpectedly thrust the CPI(M) back into the centre of the state's political discourse.

Rather than restricting its attacks to the TMC — the state's main opposition party on paper — over the crime, the BJP has increasingly turned its guns on the Left, accusing its leaders of fomenting unrest, filing criminal complaints against senior CPI(M) figures and engaging in an escalating war of words. The result has been an unlikely revival of the Left's visibility, with the party once again emerging as a principal participant in Bengal's political battles.

The confrontation intensified after state panchayat and rural development minister Dilip Ghosh on Thursday, 9 July launched a scathing attack on Left leaders and what he described as "intellectuals", accusing them of encouraging an atmosphere in which crime flourished while simultaneously opposing strict action against offenders.

"They stand by anti-social elements. They agitate when a major crime occurs, yet they also protest when the criminal is punished. They seek only self-publicity and do not care about societal safety," he said.

His sharpest remarks came while referring to the recent spate of egg-throwing incidents targeting political leaders. "If eggs must be thrown, then break them on the heads of these intellectuals and communists. Those who stand by criminals and their supporters should be answered in the same manner," Ghosh said.