Can UP crush caste assertion?

The speed with which the state government in Uttar Pradesh acted on a court order to ban caste rallies would have surprised even the Allahabad High Court that delivered it. Within five days of the direction passed by Justice Vinod Diwakar, the Yogi Adityanath government, which had strenuously argued that it was useful to identify people in police records by their caste, took a U-turn and issued instructions to comply.

The immediate impact of the 10-point executive order was seen in western Uttar Pradesh, where ongoing Gujjar chaupal events were swiftly renamed PDA (Pichhda–Dalit–Alpsankhyak). The ban has since been dutifully extended to social media posts, caste stickers on vehicles as well as FIRs and seizure memos by the police.

BJP state president Bhupendra Singh didn’t miss the chance to call it a historic step heralding the annihilation of caste. Since this is a Yogi-led government that relies on encounters and bulldozers, you can be sure that we’ll soon hear news of crackdowns in the name of this very order.

Yes, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which opposed the politics of ‘Mandal’ and countered it with the politics of ‘Mandir’, does practise Hindutva politics, but it is as casteist a party as those whose very identity is rooted in caste or those that primarily operate on a single-caste support base. The difference is that its casteism leans towards patriarchy, Brahminism and the superiority of the so-called upper castes.

In fact, the court’s order brought the BJP some immediate relief, as small caste-based parties within the ruling alliance — like the Nishad Party, Suheldev Party (Rajbhars), and Apna Dal (Patels) — had begun to raise uncomfortable questions. As had the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which primarily represents the Jats — the community that Bhupendra Singh comes from.