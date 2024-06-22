Citizens must guard their own interests

It was 19 May 2024, a day before Ayodhya was to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. Journalist Venkitesh Ramakrishnan found himself watching a swelling crowd make its way up the steps of Hanumangarhi temple. He assumed they were all BJP voters. They looked undeterred by the sweltering heat and cries of ‘jai Shri Ram’ rent the air. The rebel in him couldn’t resist crying out ‘jai Bhim’. A man on the road near the steps, accompanied by his wife and young son, turned around and echoed: ‘jai Bhim, jai Samvidhan’.

When an amazed Ramakrishnan asked if he was not afraid to stand out in this crowd, the man said there were at least 50 of his mates in the crowd going up the steps who’d all gladly do the same. My flummoxed friend persisted: “These devout temple-tourist Hindus will vote against the BJP?” Pat came the reply: “Aastha apni jagah hai, aur humara vote apni jagah (our faith does not dictate our vote)."

Trying to decode the message of the general election of 2024, I think the Indian voter is finding a new balance between his religious faith and his belief in the Constitutional practice of voting. The voter has not surrendered his reasoning to those who seek his vote solely on the basis of his faith. Nor has he given up his faith and its rituals. If anything, the Constitution has acquired a new halo, is possibly being seen as another holy book and efforts to change it or hollow it out will be looked at with great disfavour.

Most importantly, the voter is not allowing the cacophony of opinion to swamp his own judgement. Voters seem to be demanding respect as individuals; they will no longer be herded; they don’t belong to anyone and they will hold everyone accountable.