When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging!

The first rule of excavation is that when you find yourself in a hole, you should stop digging. It appears, however, that our venerable chief justice, who has now seen the (saffron) light, has not heard of this truism, notwithstanding his vast knowledge and learning. He continues to excavate, somewhat like the Archeological Survey of India, probably hoping to strike Hindutva bedrock.

With his "legacy" already under the public scanner, one would have expected him to lie low and weather the storm. Instead, just last week, he has publicly gone on record to gloat that (a) he authored the Ayodhya Ram Mandir judgment and (b) that he had prayed to God for a solution to this thorny issue, and the "solution" was promptly sent to him by the deity, presumably via Blinkit or Zepto.

Predictably, this confession has raised another fire storm, with eminent lawyers and even retired judges coming down on him like a tonne of the famed Ram Mandir bricks.

His revelation, as far as I know, is only the second judicial epiphany after Moses was handed the Ten Commandments by a burning bush on Mount Sinai, with the difference that the directive principles of the commandments have now been replaced with the binding Ayodhya judgment; after all, it is a tenet of spirituality that divine revelation always precedes divine authorship.

And since the chief justice himself has implicitly attested to the authorship of this SC judgment, the epiphany itself must be acknowledged. But the fecundity of the implications of this spiritual communion is mind boggling; this piece attempts to unravel some of them.