On Constitution Day, observed on 26 November to mark the adoption of the Constitution in 1949, another year saw the Preamble read aloud, reiterating that India is a secular, socialist and democratic Republic and pledging to secure for all its citizens ‘Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity’.

Against the backdrop of defections by MPs and talk of a fresh delimitation Bill, official events applauded the ‘robust’ constitutional guardrails, while the Opposition protested the severe erosion of those very values. Very little of the constitutional spirit — secularism, equality and freedom — remains, they complained, as an autocratic government finds loopholes in the law to sabotage the Constitution.

A secular Republic on paper, in practice the country now resembles other ethnostates, a Hindu rashtra like the Islamic republics or the Jewish state of Israel. Citizens still enjoy the freedom to practise their religion, but Muslims find it increasingly difficult to stop and offer Friday prayers in parks and public spaces.

The state turns away when vigilante groups assault Muslims offering prayers in an airport or a mall. Muslims praying inside a home were arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh; Hindus, in contrast, are allowed a free run of the streets for religious events, and UP police actually shower rose petals from helicopters on kanwariyas in the month of Shravan.

Some of the systematic assaults on the Constitution, getting normalised by the day, are therefore worth pondering.

The right to vote

Universal adult franchise guaranteed to every citizen no longer exists. People have lost their right to vote simply because one government document spelt someone’s name as Mohammed while another document took the short cut to spelling it as Md.

The homeless, and generally the undocumented poor, theoretically still have the right to vote. Not in practice, though. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has disenfranchised approximately 13 crore citizens. Some of their names may eventually be restored, but millions of voters are more than likely to lose the right, as voters in West Bengal have already discovered to their chagrin.