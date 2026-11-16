Congress plans Constitution Day marches, booth checks over ‘vote chori’
Party reschedules ‘Dilli Chalo’ programmes as it prepares nationwide voter-verification drive and village-level meetings
Congress will hold ‘Samvidhan Raksha’ marches at state headquarters on 26 November
Booth-level teams will verify deleted voter entries from 22 to 30 November, followed by village chaupals
The 25–26 November programmes under the ‘Dilli Chalo’ phase have been postponed
The Congress will organise ‘Samvidhan Raksha’ marches at state headquarters on 26 November and deploy workers to verify deleted voter entries, expanding its campaign over the ‘vote chori’ issue.
The revised programme also includes village-level ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ chaupals, where the party plans to discuss findings from the booth verification exercise.
In a circular issued on Sunday, Congress general secretary in charge of organisation K.C. Venugopal informed state unit presidents, general secretaries, in-charges and other office-bearers that the 25–26 November events under Phase IV of ‘Dilli Chalo’ would be held later. The Constitution Day marches will instead become the campaign’s main mobilisation.
State Congress units have been directed to convene preparatory meetings with district committees by 17 November. These meetings will set district-wise mobilisation targets and explain how workers should appoint, train and monitor volunteers for the ‘Vote Rakshak’ campaign.
Under the revised timetable, district-level meetings, volunteer appointments and cadre training are to be completed by 22 November. Booth-level verification of deleted voter entries will take place from 22 to 30 November, with mandal presidents monitoring progress daily.
Village chaupals will follow from 29 November to 15 December, drawing on the findings of the verification drive.
The party has asked each mandal president to appoint at least one ‘Vote Rakshak’ for every polling booth. Volunteers may be drawn from booth-level agents, booth committees, youth and frontal organisations, as well as citizens registered through the campaign portal.
District committees will train mandal presidents, who will then conduct training sessions for volunteers in their respective areas. Each mandal president must confirm to the district committee by the evening of 21 November that every booth has a trained volunteer.
The preparatory meetings will also introduce district committees to the campaign portal, www.iamvoterakshak.in, and explain the process for recording and reporting daily verification work.
For the 26 November marches, state units have been instructed to begin at a prominent statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi. Participants will pay their respects, read the Preamble aloud and pledge to protect the Constitution before proceeding to another significant location.
District committees, frontal organisations and party departments will be assigned mobilisation responsibilities. State units will determine their respective targets at the preparatory meetings.
The circular also directs party units and leaders to post photographs and videos of meetings, training sessions, booth visits, marches and chaupals on their social media accounts on the day of each activity.
The announcement follows the INDIA bloc’s 1 November rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan and its symbolic “public impeachment” of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
With PTI inputs