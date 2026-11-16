Congress plans Constitution Day marches, booth checks over ‘vote chori’

Congress will hold ‘Samvidhan Raksha’ marches at state headquarters on 26 November

Booth-level teams will verify deleted voter entries from 22 to 30 November, followed by village chaupals

The 25–26 November programmes under the ‘Dilli Chalo’ phase have been postponed

The Congress will organise ‘Samvidhan Raksha’ marches at state headquarters on 26 November and deploy workers to verify deleted voter entries, expanding its campaign over the ‘vote chori’ issue.

The revised programme also includes village-level ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ chaupals, where the party plans to discuss findings from the booth verification exercise.

In a circular issued on Sunday, Congress general secretary in charge of organisation K.C. Venugopal informed state unit presidents, general secretaries, in-charges and other office-bearers that the 25–26 November events under Phase IV of ‘Dilli Chalo’ would be held later. The Constitution Day marches will instead become the campaign’s main mobilisation.

State Congress units have been directed to convene preparatory meetings with district committees by 17 November. These meetings will set district-wise mobilisation targets and explain how workers should appoint, train and monitor volunteers for the ‘Vote Rakshak’ campaign.

Under the revised timetable, district-level meetings, volunteer appointments and cadre training are to be completed by 22 November. Booth-level verification of deleted voter entries will take place from 22 to 30 November, with mandal presidents monitoring progress daily.