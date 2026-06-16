Covering up history: Why the NCERT ‘Dancing Girl’ controversy matters

When a 4,500-year-old bronze figurine becomes the target of contemporary moral anxiety, the real casualty is not art—it is historical honesty.



The recent controversy surrounding the alteration of the iconic Harappan ‘Dancing Girl’ in a Class 9 NCERT art history textbook has sparked a debate that extends far beyond a single image. At stake is a fundamental question: Should history and art be presented to students as they are, or should they be modified to conform to contemporary notions of propriety?



The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) initially chose to digitally shade over the bare torso of the celebrated bronze figurine in its newly introduced Class 9 arts textbook Madhurima.

Following a wave of criticism from archaeologists, historians, artists, educators and cultural commentators, it reversed its decision and announced that the original image will be restored in the digital edition and in all future printings.



The correction is welcome. Yet the episode leaves behind troubling questions about the growing impulse to sanitise history and repackage the past through the lens of present-day moral sensitivities.



The Dancing Girl is no ordinary artefact. Created around 2500 BCE during the mature phase of the Indus Valley Civilisation, it is among the most recognisable symbols of South Asia’s ancient cultural heritage.



Discovered in 1926 by archaeologist Ernest Mackay at Mohenjo-daro, the tiny bronze figurine stands just over ten centimetres tall. Yet its artistic significance is immeasurable. Cast using the sophisticated lost-wax technique, it demonstrates a remarkable mastery of metallurgy that flourished in the subcontinent more than four millennia ago.



What has fascinated generations of scholars is not merely the technical skill behind the sculpture but its extraordinary personality. The young figure stands with one hand on her hip, her head tilted slightly back, projecting confidence, ease and individuality. Her body language is strikingly modern. The numerous bangles adorning her arms and the necklace around her neck provide valuable clues about adornment, aesthetics and social life in the Indus Valley.



The figurine’s power lies precisely in its authenticity. It is an archaeological document as much as it is a work of art.



To alter such an object is not merely to modify an image. It is to interfere with evidence.



The Problem with Moral Retouching



The argument advanced in defence of the alteration was that younger students might be uncomfortable viewing nudity. This reasoning is difficult to sustain.



The Dancing Girl is neither erotic nor provocative. It is a historical artefact reproduced in a textbook for educational purposes. Students encounter diagrams of the human body in biology textbooks, sculptures from ancient civilisations in world history courses and classical artworks in museums across the globe. The educational context matters.