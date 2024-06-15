Delhi, hang your head in shame

My first posting as deputy commissioner was in 1980, to a district called Una. Una sits uncomfortably on the border with Punjab, and was apportioned to Himachal under the Punjab Reorganisation Act in the 1970s. Ever since, Himachal has been trying to return Una to Punjab, without any success! The reason? The good citizens of Una just have to be the most argumentative, cantankerous and litigious bunch in the Himalayas.

In fact, I was told of a local legend about Guru Nanak Dev visiting Una during the course of his travels. He spent a night there trying to preach to the people, apparently in vain because they wouldn’t listen to him, kept arguing on every issue and generally gave his teachings short shrift. Next morning, before leaving, he conferred his benediction on them, praying to God that they should not be disturbed in their present place of habitation, that they should prosper and be spared the ceaseless wandering that was the lot of people in those times.

The Guru then stopped at Anandpur Sahib where he was treated with utmost respect, his every word venerated and his teachings enshrined in the hearts of the good people of Ropar. The next morning, he blessed the villagers, saying they would travel all over India and not remain bound to one place.

His followers, in some surprise, asked him about the difference in blessings for Una and Anandpur Sahib. Why did the latter have to endure the hardship of dispersing all over the country while the former would have the comfort of being settled in one place?

It is said the Guru replied (no doubt with a twinkle in his eye) that the people of Anandpur Sahib were true disciples who would spread his message of love and fraternity throughout the country. The people of Una, on the other hand, represented every value he abhorred, and thus it was fitting that they should remain confined to one place and not get any chance to spread their negativity.