No Ms Sharma, I'm not proud to be Indian in Modi's India

I don't know what brain supplement Palki Sharma has been taking of late, some kind of Patanjali churan probably, but I would advise her to discontinue it immediately. It is detaching her from reality, causing her to hallucinate, and making her colour-blind to all hues except saffron.

Until now, I had regarded her as an articulate journalist and presenter, who did immaculate research on her subjects, and made her points convincingly. No longer, not after her sacerdotal (to the Supreme Leader) speech at the Oxford Union debate. With this one speech, she has brought herself down to the level of those despicable primetime anchors of Republic TV, Times Now, Aaj Tak and News 18.

In the year-old video which has surfaced again and made to go viral, she proclaims that she is proud of being an Indian in Modi's India, recounts his "achievements" on the economy, defence, social cohesion, federalism, freedom of speech, religion, dissent, independence of institutions and the press etc, and was duly applauded by the prime minister himself, who usually reserves such plaudits for lynch mobs, rapists, bigots, and other assorted scoundrels.

I hope she is comfortable in such company, because I would certainly not be. All that she said was a leaf from Mr Amit Malviya's Book of Lies, and it is tragic that someone like her was taken in so easily by these untruths and half truths.

No, Ms Palki Sharma, I am not proud to be an Indian in Modi's India. Of my 73 years, the first 63 were spent holding my head high as an Indian because, for all our poverty and other shortcomings, we were at least one united nation. We revelled in our diversity (notwithstanding the occasional riot or two) and our Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb; we held fast to our principles and values, we respected the values and aspirations enshrined in our Constitution, and we did make steady progress up the economic ladder.

We were a nation respected globally, not because we were just a big market or counter-point to China, but because we were a genuine democracy which provided a moral compass and hope to the rest of the world.