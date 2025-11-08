Ending wars not quite a cinch, Trump is finding out

Donald Trump began his second presidency with the promise that he would end the Russia–Ukraine war “within 24 hours” of coming to power. It’s been 10 months since, and Trump may have learnt the limits of his leverage.

The collapse of the planned Trump–Putin meeting in Budapest this October, after Moscow rejected Washington’s proposal to freeze the war along current frontlines, revealed how entrenched Russia’s demands are and how skilfully Vladimir Putin continues to manipulate the process. But it’s less a verdict on Trump’s manoeuvres and more a sign of how difficult it is to broker peace when one side insists on total victory. Recognising this, Trump has decided to change tack and rely on China’s cooperation.

Trump’s peace proposal was straightforward: stop the fighting and ‘freeze’ the conflict where it stands, creating space for negotiations later. He presented this as a pragmatic move to save lives and pave the way for a future settlement. Russia dismissed the idea outright, reiterating that any ceasefire must include Ukraine’s disarmament, withdrawal from the four occupied regions, and it must give up NATO ambitions.

Moscow even sent a memo to Washington repeating these hardline terms, which prompted the US to cancel the planned summit. Putin sees the negotiations not as a path to compromise but as a means to secure recognition of his gains.

It is also important to note how Putin frames the talks. The Kremlin’s approach mixes public firmness with tactical flexibility on process, not substance. It signals availability for dialogue while reasserting non-negotiable aims. It uses military escalation and de-escalation cycles to shape expectations. It employs symbolic gestures, including high-profile weapons tests and nuclear exercises, to underscore that it will not be coerced.