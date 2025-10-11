The merchants of war are raking it in

In June 2025, the Uppsala Conflict Data Program (UCDP) reported that the number of state-based conflicts had reached its highest point since it began collecting data after the Second World War.

Sixty-one active conflicts were recorded in 2024, eleven of which had escalated into full-scale wars. The world is now witnessing conflict levels unseen since 1945. This alarming trend is not simply a reflection of political instability or failed diplomacy — it also reveals the steady rise of a global war economy, an industrial and financial system that turns death and destruction into extraordinary profit.

War has always been lucrative for some. What distinguishes our era is the scale, sophistication and normalisation, even glorification of that profit. The world’s largest defence corporations, especially those in the US, are earning record revenues as conflicts multiply.

A 2024 report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows that the top 100 arms and military services companies generated $632 billion in sales in 2023, a 4.2 per cent increase over the previous year. Nearly a third of that came from American firms, and the ‘Big Five’ — Lockheed Martin, RTX (formerly Raytheon), Northrop Grumman, Boeing and General Dynamics — remain the backbone of the Pentagon’s spending.

From 2020 to 2024, these five companies together received $771 billion in contracts, or one-third of all contracts from the US Department of Defense, which has now renamed itself the US Department of War. Their products form the core of US military aid to both Ukraine and Israel, making the wars in Eastern Europe and Gaza not only geopolitical crises but also corporate windfalls.

America’s $95 billion aid bill passed in 2024 was presented as an act of solidarity with allies. Yet much of that money never left American soil. It flowed instead to weapons manufacturers to replenish the stockpiles of missiles, artillery shells and drones sent abroad. Lockheed and RTX both saw their share prices soar.