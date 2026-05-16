From universal franchise to voter exclusion

Domestic servants who sleep in general or rear passages, balconies or staircases are also eligible for inclusion."

Some 25 years ago, there was an interview on a Pakistani channel by their famous journalist Najam Sethi of Manohar Singh Gill. Gill had just retired as India's chief election commissioner and the discussion was about the introduction of the electronic voting machine. The device was thought to be overly complex and intimidating to use. To test this, Gill and his team took it to a vegetable market. They observed how those in the market used it in their experiment and discovered what all of us know now: that it is easy to use.

This ended a period in India’s electoral history where elections were often disputed, with accusations of wrongdoing (what was called in those days booth-capturing). We do not hear that any longer because, like in the matter of inclusion of electors, the state and the election commission were focussed on the rights of voters and how to make their voting easier.

That period has ended now. That focus has also ended.

The government and the election commission are now intent on exclusion, and they have been successful at doing this. The recent removal of millions of Bengalis from the voting list has received the sanction of the Supreme Court and will be repeated in other states.

Eligible voters wrongly removed can appeal and may be able to get themselves reinstated later but their vote this time is denied. To many this seems like an illegitimate election, and this is why we have ended the Indian era where political parties and particularly the parties that lost elections, accepted the results and the election as being fair and free.

There will be other issues associated with this for millions of individuals. One headline from 13 May reads: "SIR-deleted can’t avail govt schemes, says Bengal govt; Bihar CM talks of cancelling bank passbooks”. But we need not go there today.