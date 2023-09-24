G20 summit and the art of beating about the bush

The pomp and glitter of the G20 summit in New Delhi successfully diverted attention from the fact that it was being held in the midst of an acute and growing global economic crisis.

The International Monetary Fund expects growth in advanced economies to slow down from 2.7 per cent in 2022 to 1.3 per cent in 2023, with a real possibility of falling below 1 per cent.

It would mean a substantial increase in unemployment, compounded in the case of the European Union by the influx of migrants from eastern Europe and refugees from Ukraine. The resultant crisis is likely to boost the forces of fascism and encourage animosity toward immigrants.

The neo-Nazi AfD in Germany is already the recipient of close to 20 per cent of the public vote. Marine Le Pen, the standard-bearer for fascism in France, reportedly now has a larger approval rating than President Emmanuel Macron. Italy has already elected a fascist government, and Spain, which was generally expected to do so, has just got a temporary respite by throwing up an inconclusive result in its recent elections.

With the world’s advanced economies facing an unprecedented crisis, the impact will be felt in the Global South as well, in terms of a slowdown in GDP growth, rise in unemployment, an accentuation of the debt crisis, and a strengthening of the tendency toward fascism.

Argentina, for instance, is poised to elect a president who is committed to eliminating all welfare expenditure; and this distressing trend may well catch on in countries where it has not already done so.