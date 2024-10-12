Who’s afraid of an election audit?

The Haryana assembly election results have perplexed psephologists, political analysts, journalists, YouTubers and the public alike. Not only because they went against all predictions and perceptions but also because the fairness of the process is in question.

When the Congress voiced its apprehensions over the slow counting of votes in a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), it was told off as a graceless loser, a reply that seemed both partisan and politically coloured.

Misgivings about our electronic voting system (EVS) — of which the EVM (electronic voting machine), or the voting unit where we press the button, is just one component — have been expressed quite regularly over the past few years.

The people who have taken the trouble to scrutinise the system — researching the experience of other countries and tried to bring to our notice why these countries have rejected the EVS — have been brushed aside as conspiracy theorists. Even in the face of compelling evidence. And not even just by mainstream media, which is, in effect, a propaganda arm of the government. (Maybe a little less so after Lok Sabha 2024).

The Supreme Court did endeavour to add a layer of security by ordering the use of VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines, but it came to naught when the ECI refused to count the VVPAT slips and match them with the count on the EVMs.

Countries like the US, Germany and Netherlands have considered and then banned the EVS for ‘lack of transparency and verifiability by ordinary citizens’ to paraphrase the 3 March 2009 verdict of the German federal constitutional court Bundesverfassungsgericht.

If the ECI cares to redeem its reputation as a neutral referee of elections, the Haryana election results present a golden opportunity to open up the process to a thorough independent audit. Haryana being a small state with just 90 seats, it wouldn’t take much time, manpower or money to conduct a post-poll audit. The EC may even consider counting the slips from the 48 seats where the BJP won and the 37 seats bagged by the Congress.