Herald View: A flailing democracy, a failing State

Contrary to the government’s incessant crowing, chest thumping and muscle flexing over the glory that is Bharat, the past few weeks have witnessed telltale signs of a frayed, failed or failing state.

Helpless governments have tacitly admitted their failure to maintain law and order, be it in Manipur, in Haryana or on a train to Mumbai. Not everyone can be protected, conceded the Haryana chief minister. Of course, the Manipur chief minister has had even less to say in over three months.

The responsibility for communal rioting in Haryana has been placed on the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) by even BJP leaders, including the deputy chief minister of the BJP-ruled state. How did arms find their way into the hands of devotees in a religious procession, unless they were preparing for violence, they asked.

While the intuitive counter-narrative is that the Hindu procession was attacked first, such alleged provocations are hardly necessary in an increasingly lawless society, ruled by armed vigilante mobs.

Even mobilising a mob to instigate violence is redundant, as was chillingly brought home by a ‘lone wolf’ RPF constable who selectively shot dead three passengers, all Muslims, travelling in different coaches of a train, besides his Adivasi superior. He went on to say that Muslims would have to vote for “Modi and Yogi” if they wanted to live in India.